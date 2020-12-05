Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news

Punjab Congress MPs demand Parliament winter session to revoke farm laws



Congress MPs from Punjab, including Manish Tewari, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on December 07. They demanded winter session of Parliament to discuss farmers' issue. MP Manish Tewari said, "Winter session of Parliament should be called, anti-farmer laws should be reconsidered and withdrawn. Government is avoiding the session. It's against democracy." Agitated farmers are protesting against new agriculture laws ever since it got passed in Parliament. They stayed put at Delhi borders to demonstrate 'Delhi Chalo' protest. However, farmers and central government has discussed the issue for five times but all remained inconclusive. Now, 6th round of talks is scheduled on December 09.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published on January 1, 1970