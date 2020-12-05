Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news

Australia's government will reveal legislation in Parliament on Wednesday thatwould make Facebook and Google pay for journalism.
Treasurer Josh Frydenbergsaid the legislation to create the News Media Bargaining Code will bescrutinised by a parliamentary committee following its introduction and beforelawmakers vote on it next year.
Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer BioNTech jab at Guy's Hospital in central London on Tuesday morning. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
90-year-old Margaret Keenan has described being the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as the "best thing that ever happened". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Congress MPs from Punjab, including Manish Tewari, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on December 07. They demanded winter session of Parliament to discuss farmers' issue. MP Manish Tewari said, "Winter session of Parliament should be called, anti-farmer laws should be reconsidered and withdrawn. Government is avoiding the session. It's against democracy." Agitated farmers are protesting against new agriculture laws ever since it got passed in Parliament. They stayed put at Delhi borders to demonstrate 'Delhi Chalo' protest. However, farmers and central government has discussed the issue for five times but all remained inconclusive. Now, 6th round of talks is scheduled on December 09.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Leader, K Kavitha said that the party will support farmers' call of Bandh on December 8. "We'd opposed the Bills in Parliament, we continue to do so. MSP hasn't been assured in any of these Bills. Also, if mandi structure is dismantled there's no alternative structure in this country, so farmer is insecure. TRS will support the farmer' Bandh call," said K Kavitha.