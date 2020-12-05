Global  
 

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news

Australia's government will reveal legislation in Parliament on Wednesday thatwould make Facebook and Google pay for journalism.

Treasurer Josh Frydenbergsaid the legislation to create the News Media Bargaining Code will bescrutinised by a parliamentary committee following its introduction and beforelawmakers vote on it next year.


Google Google American technology company

Thousands back researcher over Google 'sacking'

 Members of the researcher's AI ethics team have published a letter challenging the firm's account.
BBC News

Australia to debate bill to make Google and Facebook pay for news

 MPs will consider a "world-first" bill that would force Google and Facebook to pay publishers.
BBC News

Google Stadia will let all users livestream games directly to YouTube tomorrow

From the very beginning, Google Stadia and YouTube were supposed to work together — thanks to the magic of cloud computing, you’d be..
Watch: The Treasurer is speaking live

 The Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg and the Minister for Communications, Paul Fletcher, are speaking live shortly about the ACCC's code of conduct rules to address..
