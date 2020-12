Docs urge people not to delay medical care as deaths rise unrelated to COVID-19 Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:00s - Published 9 minutes ago Docs urge people not to delay medical care as deaths rise unrelated to COVID-19 Doctors say they're seeing a growing number of deaths unrelated to COVID-19, a consequence of people delaying health appointments because of the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India's COVID-19 recoveries cross 90 lakh



As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on December 04, India reported single-day spike of 36,594 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 540 deaths in the same period.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 4 days ago Teachers among first to get COVID vaccine in Arizona



In Arizona, teachers will be among the first people to get a vaccine for COVID-19. Along with frontline health care workers and long term care facility providers. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:43 Published 5 days ago Arizonans struggling to find urgent care



Urgent care centers across the Valley overwhelmed with people in need of medical care unrelated to COVID-19. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:32 Published 6 days ago