Matt Hancock 'Pretends To Cry' Over Covid Vaccine



Related videos from verified sources December 8 is 'V-Day', Matt Hancock says



Vaccinations will be administered at dozens of hospital hubs across thecountry from Tuesday – dubbed “V-Day” by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Tuesday marks the start of the NHS’s largest ever.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41 Published 10 hours ago Vaccine rollout the 'beginning of the end', says Hancock



Heath Secretary Matt Hancock says the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine happening on Tuesday is "the beginning of the end of this pandemic". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:12 Published 16 hours ago V-day to mark decisive turning point in battle against Covid-19, says NHS chief



The beginning of the vaccination rollout for Covid-19 could mark “a decisiveturning point in the battle” against the virus, the chief executive of NHSEngland has said. Vaccinations will be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 16 hours ago