90-Year-Old Grandmother Becomes First Person to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Jab
90-Year-Old Grandmother Becomes First Person to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Jab
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
A 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person to have the Pfizer jab as a mass vaccination...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
3 hours ago
Maggie is among the first set of people contacted in advance by the NHS for the jab based on a...
Zee News - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
News24 • BBC News • The Argus • Upworthy
Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to...
IndiaTimes - Published
2 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources
First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 49 minutes ago
Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, who on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, said she hoped to encourage more people.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48 Published 54 minutes ago
PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41 Published 1 hour ago