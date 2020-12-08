Global  
 

90-Year-Old Grandmother Becomes First Person to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Jab

90-Year-Old Grandmother Becomes First Person to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Jab
90-Year-Old Grandmother Becomes First Person to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Jab

Grandmother, 90, who had Pfizer jab first urges others to ‘do what I did’

A 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person to have the Pfizer jab as a mass vaccination...
90-year-old British grandmother becomes first person to receive Pfizer anti-COVID jab in 'landmark moment'

Maggie is among the first set of people contacted in advance by the NHS for the jab based on a...
UK woman, first to get Pfizer vaccine shot in the world

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to...
First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland [Video]

First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland

The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of..

Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic [Video]

Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, who on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, said she hoped to encourage more people..

PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London [Video]

PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London

Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer..

