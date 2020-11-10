Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:39s
Synchronic Movie - Clip with Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie - Birthday Drinks - From breakout genre filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless) SYNCHRONIC is a mind-bending, haunting sci-fi starring two of Hollywood’s biggest actors Jamie Dornan (The Fall, Fifty Shades of Grey franchise) and Anthony Mackie (The Avengers franchise, Detroit) as two New Orleans paramedics who encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug.

Blending mind-bending thrills with relatable emotional turmoil, SYNCHRONIC has been described as “an eccentric and imaginative piece of genre cinema”.


