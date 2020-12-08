Brian Austin Green requests joint custody of kids with Megan Fox in divorce filing
Brian Austin Green is requesting joint custody of the three sons that he shares with his estranged wife Megan Fox, in their ongoing divorce proceedings.
Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences as the cause.
