Brian Austin Green requests joint custody of kids with Megan Fox in divorce filing

Brian Austin Green is requesting joint custody of the three sons that he shares with his estranged wife Megan Fox, in their ongoing divorce proceedings.


Megan Fox files for divorce [Video]

Megan Fox files for divorce

Megan Fox has called time on her marriage to Brian Austin Green, months after going public with her new man, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on Instagram [Video]

Megan Fox attacks ex for posting Halloween photo of youngest son on Instagram

Megan Fox has taken aim at her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, for posting a Halloween costume snap featuring the former couple's four-year-old son, Journey, on Instagram.

