'Claims of CM Kejriwal's house arrest baseless': Delhi Police



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Delhi Police Indian law enforcement agency of Delhi Capital Territory 'CM Kejriwal under house arrest since he visited Singhu border,' claims AAP



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest," Credit: ANI Duration: 03:05 Published on December 8, 1773 AAP claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal put under house arrest The Delhi Police has, however, denied any claims that CM Kejriwal has been put under house arrest.

DNA 5 hours ago

Aam Aadmi Party Political party in India ‘Kejriwal under house arrest; orders from MHA’: AAP MLA slams Centre



Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest. The AAP leader said that Delhi police officials have barricaded Kejriwal’s house since his return from the Singhu border after meeting farmers. Bharadwaj said that no party leader is being allowed inside the Chief Minister’s residence and said that this is being done on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The AAP leader said that the Centre has been miffed since the state government rejected the Centre’s appeal to turn Delhi’s stadiums into jails for farmers. Bharadwaj further claimed that AAP MLAs who wanted to meet the Chief Minister were assaulted by the Delhi police personnel. This comes as farmers have called a Bharat Bandh demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws of the Modi government. Kejriwal on Monday had visited the protesting farmers and extended his support to their cause. Several other opposition parties have also lent their support to the farmers. Watch the full video for all the details. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:43 Published on December 8, 0032

Manish Sisodia Indian politician Amarinder Singh behaving like BJP CM, says Manish Sisodia Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for speaking on the lines of Bharatiya Janata Party over the ongoing farmers' protest, AAP leader..

IndiaTimes 4 days ago MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute



India's 'Spice King' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning. Gulati was the owner of the famous spice company MDH Masala. The 97-year-old was undergoing treatment at Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. Gulati was reportedly undergoing post-Covid treatment and suffered a cardiac arrest. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and paid respect to the popular personality. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also paid his tributes to the 'inspiring and lively soul'. Popularly known as 'Spice King', Gulati was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2019. The MDH owner was born in Sialkot (now in Pakistan) on March 27, 1923. Gulati had moved to India after partition and set up his business in Delhi. MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) was founded by his late father Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42 Published on January 1, 1970