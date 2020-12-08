Global  
 

Charlie Hebdo trial: Prosecution, defence present closing arguments

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack [Video]

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr Macron’s decision to increasedeployments from around 3,000 to 7,000 came hours after the stabbings at theNotre Dame basilica left three people dead. The killings put France on itshighest level of alert and come at a time of extreme tension over therepublication of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed by the satiricalnewspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published
Analysis: is Charlie Hebdo the 'common thread' between terror attacks? [Video]

Analysis: is Charlie Hebdo the 'common thread' between terror attacks?

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 10:44Published
Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Erdogan enrages Turkey [Video]

Charlie Hebdo cartoon mocking Erdogan enrages Turkey

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:46Published