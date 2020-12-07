Gwen Stefani is back with first new song in four years

Global  
 

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Gwen Stefan pays homage to her ska and reggae roots on her new single, 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'.


"I never expected to be writing, but it was in there. And it's been really, really incredible," Stefani told Apple Music's Zane Lowe

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are “ready to get married”, as sources say they don’t expect the pair to have a “long engagement”.

