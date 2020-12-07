Gwen Stefani is back with first new song in four years
Gwen Stefan pays homage to her ska and reggae roots on her new single, 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'.
Gwen Stefani 'Reintroduces' Herself with New Single as She Makes It Clear It's 'Not a Comeback'"I never expected to be writing, but it was in there. And it's been really, really incredible," Stefani told Apple Music's Zane Lowe
