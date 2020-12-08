France 'far' off target for lifting Covid lockdown

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech’s Covid-19 jab. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A groom in Rajasthan's Alwar donned a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit for the marriage ceremony after testing positive of COVID-19. Groom who was tested COVID-19 positive just before marriage. "Everyone will wear such kits during the marriage solemnizing ceremony," says the diagnosing doctor.