France 'far' off target for lifting Covid lockdown

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:48s - Published
Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine [Video]

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech’s Covid-19 jab. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

Remembering notables who died in 2020

 A look at the icons, newsmakers and stars we lost in a year dominated by COVID-19 and upheaval.
 
USATODAY.com
Groom dons PPE kit for marriage ceremony after testing COVID positive [Video]

Groom dons PPE kit for marriage ceremony after testing COVID positive

A groom in Rajasthan's Alwar donned a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit for the marriage ceremony after testing positive of COVID-19. Groom who was tested COVID-19 positive just before marriage. "Everyone will wear such kits during the marriage solemnizing ceremony," says the diagnosing doctor.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published