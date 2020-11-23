Global  
 

Prince William and Kate begin UK tour

Prince William and Kate begin UK tour

Prince William and Kate begin UK tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Edinburgh on Monday at the start of a nationwide train tour of Britain to meet and thank frontline workers.


Prince William gives heartfelt thank you to key workers [Video]

Prince William gives heartfelt thank you to key workers

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic.

Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester [Video]

Prince William and Kate arrive in Manchester

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare. The royal couple are on day one of their three-day tour of the UK, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince William attacks step sister Laura Parker over controversial affair: 'Ruined my life'

 Both Charles’s and Parker’s affair caused them to divorce their respective spouses which not only affected Prince William and Harry, but also Laura..
Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mourning dog's death [Video]

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mourning dog's death

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are mourning the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

Kate and William arrive in Edinburgh as part of royal train tour [Video]

Kate and William arrive in Edinburgh as part of royal train tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Edinburgh on Monday as part of aroyal train tour to thank key workers, communities and individuals for theirwork during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon meets vaccinators [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon meets vaccinators

Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Edinburgh [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Edinburgh

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a royal tour. The royal train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. They set off from London Euston on Sunday evening for a 1,250-mile, three-day tour, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Local businesswoman's homemade video to star in Visa's festive ad [Video]

Local businesswoman's homemade video to star in Visa's festive ad

An Edinburgh shop owner's homemade video is set to star in Visa's Christmas advert after she won a competition in 2019.

Great Britain Great Britain Island in the North Atlantic off the northwest coast of continental Europe

Britain begins first coronavirus vaccinations

 British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. The first shot was given to..
Johns Hopkins Professor Says U.S. COVID Response is Like 'Operation Turtle Speed'

 Operation Warp Speed is a misnomer, according to a Johns Hopkins doctor ... the frustrated doc says it's more like Operation Turtle Speed. Professor Marty Makary..
Inside Royal train for Kate Middleton and Prince William's tour

Inside Royal train for Kate Middleton and Prince William's tour The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have departed on a three-day tour of the UK in a bio-fuelled train....
Prince William & Kate Middleton Have to Sleep in Separate Beds on Their Train Tour - Here's Why!

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton emerge from their royal train to begin their visits for the...
How a 'freakin' naughty' dress-up party brought Prince William and Kate back together

How a 'freakin' naughty' dress-up party brought Prince William and Kate back together Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly got back together during a "naughty night" themed party...
Kate Middleton’s Royal Train Tour Looks Prove She is the Queen of Good Coats [Video]

Kate Middleton’s Royal Train Tour Looks Prove She is the Queen of Good Coats

Grace Fraser is shaking.

Here's How the Royal Nanny Keeps the Future King of England and His Siblings in Line [Video]

Here's How the Royal Nanny Keeps the Future King of England and His Siblings in Line

Nanny Maria Borrallo has a firm but loving hand when it comes to Prince William and Kate Middelton's three young children.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive in Scotland for First Stop of British Tour on Royal Train [Video]

Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive in Scotland for First Stop of British Tour on Royal Train

Prince William and Kate Middleton will thank people who have worked so hard for their communities during the nine months of the coronavirus pandemic

