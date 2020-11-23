Prince William and Kate begin UK tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Manchester ahead of their visit to FareShare. The royal couple are on day one of their three-day tour of the UK, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a royal tour. The royal train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. They set off from London Euston on Sunday evening for a 1,250-mile, three-day tour, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.