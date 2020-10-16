UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson trip to Brussels

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlockBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.
Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition periodThe UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.
EU-China: what economic relations in the “new normal”?The Covid 19 pandemic has disrupted international trade and economic relations. With the "new normal" we are already seeing changes taking place.
Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world'The town is situated between Brussels and Antwerp
‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talksNegotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.
David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talksThe UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday..
Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with BrusselsBoris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period..