UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson trip to Brussels

Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world' The town is situated between Brussels and Antwerp

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission plan to meet in person to see whether a last minute trade deal can be hammered..

Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face summit with the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, in an 11th-hour attempt to break..

EU-China: what economic relations in the “new normal”? The Covid 19 pandemic has disrupted international trade and economic relations. With the "new normal" we are already seeing changes taking place.

European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn..

Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.