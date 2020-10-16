Global  
 

UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson trip to Brussels

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock [Video]

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published
Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Brexit deal: Significant differences still remain

 European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn..
WorldNews
EU-China: what economic relations in the “new normal”? [Video]

EU-China: what economic relations in the “new normal”?

The Covid 19 pandemic has disrupted international trade and economic relations. With the "new normal" we are already seeing changes taking place.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 58:25Published

Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der Leyen

 Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face summit with the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, in an 11th-hour attempt to break..
WorldNews

Brexit: Boris Johnson to head to Brussels for crucial talks

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission plan to meet in person to see whether a last minute trade deal can be hammered..
New Zealand Herald
Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world' [Video]

Belgian town where UK's COVID-19 vaccine is made 'proud to save the world'

The town is situated between Brussels and Antwerp

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published

UK-EU talks near collapse ahead of Johnson Brussels trip

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union warned Tuesday that talks on a post-Brexit free-trade...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks [Video]

‘Final throw of the dice’: UK, EU to resume Brexit trade talks

Negotiators to meet in Brussels in last-ditch attempt to strike a post-Brexit deal before transition agreement ends on December 31.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks [Video]

David Frost arrives in Brussels for crunch Brexit talks

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost arrived in Brussels on Sundayahead of another crunch day of trade discussions between the European Unionand the UK. Talks were paused again on Saturday..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels [Video]

Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels

Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published