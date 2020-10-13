Global  
 

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:30s - Published
Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal.

Report by Blairm.

‘Australia-style’ outcome will be a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street admits

 Leaving the EU on “Australia terms” will mean a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street has admitted for the first time – while insisting the UK would still..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Boris Johnson could receive vaccine on live TV, Downing Street suggests

 Boris Johnson could receive a coronavirus jab live on air, Downing Street has suggested as the Government seeks to enlist celebrity "influencers" to help..
Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points [Video]

Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points

Dr June Raine, head of the regulator which approved the Pfizer and BioNTechvaccine, said no corners had been cut in assessing its safety. The Medicinesand Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) chief told a Downing Streetbriefing: “The safety of the public will always come first."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Health Secretary: Virus is now back under control in England [Video]

Health Secretary: Virus is now back under control in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said “we’ve got this virus back under control”.He told the Downing Street press conference that cases in England have droppedby 30% in the last week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

'It's the right thing to do': Johnson on vaccine [Video]

'It's the right thing to do': Johnson on vaccine

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine would help the country overcome the virus but it would be a long process before it was totally defeated.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published
PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky' [Video]

PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky'

Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK [Video]

Boris Johnson 'excited' to see Covid-19 vaccine rolled out across UK

Boris Johnson said it was “very, very exciting” to meet some of the firstpeople to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Speaking at the vaccinationcentre at Guy’s Hospital in London on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said it wasmoving to talk to Lyn Wheeler, who was the first to receive the vaccine there.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock [Video]

UK’s Johnson to head to Brussels to try and break Brexit deadlock

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels to resolve post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published

Brexit: Johnson to go to Brussels for face-to-face meeting with Von der Leyen

 Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for a face-to-face summit with the European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, in an 11th-hour attempt to break..
Brexit: Boris Johnson to head to Brussels for crucial talks

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the head of the European Commission plan to meet in person to see whether a last minute trade deal can be hammered..
Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Johnson in talks with EU chief to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market andthe customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisationterms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

'Negotiators will keep working with EU' says minister [Video]

'Negotiators will keep working with EU' says minister

James Cleverly has said UK negotiators will keep working with the EU to find an agreement. The Foreign Office Minister said there are a "small number of significant points where we haven't been able to get an agreement with the EU." He added that negotiators will keep working with the EU "until either we get an agreement...or we run out of time."

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
James Cleverly insists there is still time for Brexit deal to be reached [Video]

James Cleverly insists there is still time for Brexit deal to be reached

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly insisted the 'a deal can be done' astrade negotiations with the EU continue.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Indian High Commission reaches out to UK Foreign Office after Khalistani flags seen at protests against new farm laws

 Metropolitan police had also issued reminders, ahead of the protest to follow COVID-19 protocols.
Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg resigns over foreign aid cuts [Video]

Foreign Office minister Baroness Sugg resigns over foreign aid cuts

A Foreign Office minister has resigned in protest against the Government’sdecision to cut the overseas aid budget, saying such a move is “fundamentallywrong”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment [Video]

Mordaunt: EU negotiations have reached a a critical moment

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Brexit negotiations: Crunch time as both sides struggle to break deadlock [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Crunch time as both sides struggle to break deadlock

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:53Published
Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 23 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine [Video]

Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech's Covid-19 jab.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news [Video]

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news

Australia's government will reveal legislation in Parliament on Wednesday thatwould make Facebook and Google pay for journalism. Treasurer Josh Frydenbergsaid the legislation to create the News Media Bargaining Code will bescrutinised by a parliamentary committee following its introduction and beforelawmakers vote on it next year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published
PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London [Video]

PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London

Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer BioNTech jab at Guy's Hospital in central London on Tuesday morning.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fronts post-Cabinet media conference ahead of tomorrow's March 15 inquiry release

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fronts post-Cabinet media conference ahead of tomorrow's March 15 inquiry release Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front media after her weekly Cabinet meeting with her ministers...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Ahead of 3 pm talk with farmers, Union ministers meet to discuss protests, demands

Ahead of the meeting with the farmer leaders at 3 pm today, amid protests against the recent farm...
IndiaTimes - Published


Cabinet meets following introduction of new Covid alert levels [Video]

Cabinet meets following introduction of new Covid alert levels

Members of Cabinet head into the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Officefollowing the introduction of a three-tier lockdown system to curb the rise incoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published