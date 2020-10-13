Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Dr June Raine, head of the regulator which approved the Pfizer and BioNTechvaccine, said no corners had been cut in assessing its safety. The Medicinesand Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) chief told a Downing Streetbriefing: “The safety of the public will always come first."
Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal.
Boris Johnson said it was “very, very exciting” to meet some of the firstpeople to be vaccinated against coronavirus. Speaking at the vaccinationcentre at Guy’s Hospital in London on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said it wasmoving to talk to Lyn Wheeler, who was the first to receive the vaccine there.
Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen willassess whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be salvaged following a weekend oftense negotiations. If there is no deal by the end of the Brexit transitionperiod at the end of the month, then Britain will leave the single market andthe customs union and begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisationterms, with the imposition of tariffs and quotas.
James Cleverly has said UK negotiators will keep working with the EU to find an agreement. The Foreign Office Minister said there are a "small number of significant points where we haven't been able to get an agreement with the EU." He added that negotiators will keep working with the EU "until either we get an agreement...or we run out of time."
Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.
90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech's Covid-19 jab.
Australia's government will reveal legislation in Parliament on Wednesday thatwould make Facebook and Google pay for journalism. Treasurer Josh Frydenbergsaid the legislation to create the News Media Bargaining Code will bescrutinised by a parliamentary committee following its introduction and beforelawmakers vote on it next year.
