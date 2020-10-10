Ozzy Osbourne considering selling back catalogue for big cash

Primary Wave has acquired a majority stake in Stevie Nicks' songwriting catalog. Business Insider reports that Nicks sold 80% of her songwriting catalog in a deal valued around $100 million. Thanks to TikTok Nicks' song "Dreams" reentered Billboard charts after a viral trend, 43 years after the song's release as a single.
Stevie Nicks has released her first new song in six years. The "Fleetwood Mac" frontwoman shared the song "Show Them The Way" on Friday. According to CNN, Nicks said the song started out as a poem in 2008 and that it's "a prayer for our country." The legendary singer-songwriter said that despite writing the song and music at the time, she never recorded it until now. "I felt that this was its time, its reason," she said in a statement.