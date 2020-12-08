Covid-19: Indian-origin man among first in the world to get vaccine|Oneindia News

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday.

Hari Shukla said he feels it is his duty to receive his first of the two-dose vaccine, a moment UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed as a huge step forward as Tuesday was dubbed V-Day" or Vaccine Day in the UK.

