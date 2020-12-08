Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Indian-origin man among first in the world to get vaccine|Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Covid-19: Indian-origin man among first in the world to get vaccine|Oneindia News

Covid-19: Indian-origin man among first in the world to get vaccine|Oneindia News

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer jab at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday.

Hari Shukla said he feels it is his duty to receive his first of the two-dose vaccine, a moment UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed as a huge step forward as Tuesday was dubbed V-Day" or Vaccine Day in the UK.

#CovidVaccine #Covid-19 #Pfizer


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK: 87-yr-old Indian-origin man 1st to get Covid vax

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Why Is The U.S. Lagging Behind In Vaccine Distribution [Video]

Why Is The U.S. Lagging Behind In Vaccine Distribution

On Tuesday, the first COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out in the United Kingdom. However, here in the United States, we're still waiting for an approval on a vaccine. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with Dr...

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:44Published
Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine [Video]

Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech’s Covid-19 jab...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published
UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine [Video]

UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published