UK patients become world's first to get Pfizer vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s
UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine

UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine

UK patients Margaret Keenan and William Shakespeare became two of the first people in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, making Britain the first western country to roll out mass vaccinations to the public.

Francis Maguire reports.


Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

First Covid-19 vaccinations take place in Wales [Video]

First Covid-19 vaccinations take place in Wales

Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over receive the first ofthe Pfizer/BioNTech jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, on the first dayof the largest immunisation programme in the UK's history.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Nurse on Vaccine [Video]

Nurse on Vaccine

NHS nurse May Parsons administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the UK, outside of trials. She said she's administered hundreds of doses of other vaccines, but never with this much attention. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published

U.S. Declined a Pfizer Offer

 Congress tries to throw itself a lifeline, while Biden chooses a Harvard scientist to head the C.D.C.: This is your politics tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine [Video]

Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech’s Covid-19 jab. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published

William Shakespeare William Shakespeare English poet, playwright and actor

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab [Video]

William Shakespeare becomes second recipient of Covid jab

81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
First collection of Shakespeare's plays sells for almost $10 million [Video]

First collection of Shakespeare's plays sells for almost $10 million

A rare 1623 book that brought together William Shakespeare's plays for the first time sold for a record $9.97 million at a Christie's auction. (Produced by Andrew Hofstetter and Roselle Chen)

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:14Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London [Video]

PM sees 'very exciting' moment woman vaccinated in London

Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer BioNTech jab at Guy's Hospital in central London on Tuesday morning. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK [Video]

Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive thePfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination took place at UniversityHospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of thelargest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

UK woman, first to get Pfizer vaccine shot in the world

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsCBS NewsTamworth Herald


As millions line up for the coronavirus vaccine, experts warn of an 'unprecedented' spread of conspiracy theories

The UK is about to launch the world's first mass inoculation program of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine...
SBS - Published

Pfizer’s vaccine debuts in Britain as the world’s first fully tested vaccine.


NYTimes.com - Published


Covid-19: Indian-origin man among first in the world to get vaccine|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Indian-origin man among first in the world to get vaccine|Oneindia News

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer jab at a hospital in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:58Published
Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic [Video]

Vaccinated grandma 'doing best' to end pandemic

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, who on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial, said she hoped to encourage more people..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published
UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine [Video]

UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:17Published