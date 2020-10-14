UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine

UK patients Margaret Keenan and William Shakespeare became two of the first people in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech , making Britain the first western country to roll out mass vaccinations to the public.

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive thePfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination took place at UniversityHospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of thelargest ever immunisation programme in the UK's history.

Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The prime minister was present when 81-year-old Lyn Wheeler received the Pfizer BioNTech jab at Guy's Hospital in central London on Tuesday morning.

81-year-old William Shakespeare from Warwickshire became the second patient in the world to be vaccinated with the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech's Covid-19 jab.

NHS nurse May Parsons administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the UK, outside of trials. She said she's administered hundreds of doses of other vaccines, but never with this much attention.

Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over receive the first ofthe Pfizer/BioNTech jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, on the first dayof the largest immunisation programme in the UK's history.

