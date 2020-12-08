Watch: Manish Sisodia’s sit-in protest as AAP claims CM under ‘house arrest’

Aam Aadmi Party leaders are protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence alleging that he has been put under house arrest.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that he and several other leaders were stopped from going into the Chief Minister’s residence by the security personnel stationed outside.

Sisodia and other AAP leaders are now conducting a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

AAP has alleged that police presence outside the CM’s residence was increased immediately after he returned from Singhu border where he had met protesting farmers on Monday.

Delhi police, however, denied the allegations leveled by Aam Aadmi Party leaders.

Watch the full video for all the details.