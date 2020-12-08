Holiday Shop Local "All That & More" 12082020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 weeks ago

Lyssa High speaks with Tina Peffer, Owner of All That & More.

114 e main street, georgetown

We are here in georgetown, kentucky, shopping downtown.

And i'm here with tina peffer.

She is the owner of all that and more.

Tina, thanks for joining us.

Tina peffer, ow...: oh,thank you so much for coming.

I really do appreciate it.

Lyssa-host: we love your shop.

Okay, first of all, tell us exactly what it is that you have here and what you do.

Tina peffer, ow...: the store's named all that and more because it really is that.

I have gifts for everybody in your family, men, babies, the hard to find gift person.

I have all of that.

We do custom embroidery and monogramming, candleberry candles, just abroad variety of things.

And it's just a fun place to shop.

Lyssa-host: it really is.

And you've got, what is the style?

How would you describe your style?

Tina peffer, ow...: country farmhouse, i would say, which is the most popular decorating right now.

Lyssa-host: yeah.and you have everything in every shape and size too.

You have clothing, a lot of clothing for- tina peffer, ow...: tons of boutique clothing and jewelry.

Yes.

Lyssa-host: yeah.yes.

Especially for infants, newborns, things like that, as well as the older woman and the man too.

You've added the men's department.

Tina peffer, ow...: i have.

A big one.

Lyssa-host: that's awesome.

And how do people find you?

How do they find out more information about your shop?

Tina peffer, ow...: it's all that and more, 114 east main street.

And we do have a facebook page.

Lyssa-host: awesome.well, thank you so much for having us today.

We got some