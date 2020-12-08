Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Biggest Scientific Discoveries of 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:15s - Published
Top 10 Biggest Scientific Discoveries of 2020

Top 10 Biggest Scientific Discoveries of 2020

2020 hasn't been all bad!

For this list, we’re looking at amazing discoveries announced in 2020 that added something new to our scientific understanding of the world.

2020 hasn't been all bad!

For this list, we’re looking at amazing discoveries announced in 2020 that added something new to our scientific understanding of the world.

Our countdown includes Ghost Particles in Antarctica, The Origin of Carbon, Brain Cancer Vaccine, and more!




You Might Like