Cut-off dates for holiday shipping

it's expected to be one of the busiest holidays for shipping, with an estimated 3 billion packages going through the mail.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki tells us when you should have them sent, so they make it in time for christmas.

Kruszalnicki: it's that time of year once again when you want to get all those christmas presents shipped out.

Maybe to your aunt in florida or your uncle in phoenix.

But you want to make sure that you send everything out so that it has enough time to get where it's going.

"what do you think is the cut?

"*off date to ship ground?

What date would you think that would be?"

"i would say probably by next friday, maybe?"

"i would personally send it in, late november or early december."

The u?

"*s postal service, fed*x and u?

"*p?

"*s say if you are shipping your christmas treasures by ground, you need to have them in by december 15th.

If you are using u?

"*s?*s priority mail you have until december 19th.

Still, many people are concerned about postal delays because of the pand those folks.

"almost done!

Really?

Yes, i wanted to get ahead of the rush."

Kruszalnicki: and if you're a last minute person like i am, don't worry, there for two?

"*dy shipping or even overnight shipping if you wait that long, but you probably shouldn't.

Nick kruszalnicki, shipping companies have been preparing for a record number of packages to be shipped this year.

U?

"*p?

"*s is hiring an 100 thousand