William and Kate criticised for trip to Wales during pandemic
As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tour of the UK, theiractions were criticised by Wales's health minister.
Vaughan Gething said hewould prefer it if “no-one was having unnecessary visits” as Covid casescontinue to rise.
He said he was not “particularly bothered or interested”when asked by the BBC if he thought the couple should still travel to Wales.But he said their national tour by royal train should not be used by people asan “excuse” to say they are “confused” about coronavirus rules.
Mr Gethingechoed the sentiment of Scotland’s First Nicola Sturgeon, who suggested theduke and duchess had travelled to Edinburgh on Monday despite their officebeing made aware of restrictions.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a royal tour. The royal train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. They set off from London Euston on Sunday evening for a 1,250-mile, three-day tour, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.