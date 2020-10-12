William and Kate criticised for trip to Wales during pandemic

Global  
 

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tour of the UK, theiractions were criticised by Wales's health minister.

Vaughan Gething said hewould prefer it if “no-one was having unnecessary visits” as Covid casescontinue to rise.

He said he was not “particularly bothered or interested”when asked by the BBC if he thought the couple should still travel to Wales.But he said their national tour by royal train should not be used by people asan “excuse” to say they are “confused” about coronavirus rules.

Mr Gethingechoed the sentiment of Scotland’s First Nicola Sturgeon, who suggested theduke and duchess had travelled to Edinburgh on Monday despite their officebeing made aware of restrictions.


The Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething has issued a clarification on the sale of 'non-essential' products during the country's two-week coronavirus firebreak restrictions. It comes after a supermarket was forced to apologise for suggesting sanitary products were 'non-essential'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething reveals he is saddened by the confusionwhich led to Tesco suggesting sanitary products were “non-essential” and socould not be sold due to new Welsh lockdown measures.

Wales could be placed under a new national lockdown in order to halt a sharprise in coronavirus cases, the country’s health minister has warned.

Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over receive the first ofthe Pfizer/BioNTech jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, on the first dayof the largest immunisation programme in the UK's history.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

 England will face Poland while Wales meet Belgium as the draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification groups is made.
 England will face Poland while Wales meet Belgium as the draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification groups is made.
Scotland is close to hitting a measure that will show coronavirus is backunder control in the country, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister hasconfirmed the toughest Level 4 lockdown restrictions – currently in place in11 local authority areas – will end this week. It comes ahead of a review ofcoronavirus measures on Tuesday.

Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Nicola Sturgeon confirms the first coronavirus vaccine doses will be availablefor rollout from December 8, and says the end of the pandemic is 'in sight'.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the first vaccines against Covid-19 will be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December, following the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Edinburgh on Monday at the start of a nationwide train tour of Britain to meet and thank frontline workers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Edinburgh on Monday as part of aroyal train tour to thank key workers, communities and individuals for theirwork during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Edinburgh as part of a royal tour. The royal train pulled into Edinburgh Waverley station to the sounds of a piper playing Christmas songs including Jingle Bells and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. They set off from London Euston on Sunday evening for a 1,250-mile, three-day tour, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel across the country by royaltrain to thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for theirefforts during the coronavirus pandemic. William..

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visited two landmark Londonvenues to show their support for the arts which have been devastated by theCovid-19 pandemic.

The Prince of Wales marks his 72nd birthday on November 14. Here is a lookback at his year in review. It proved to be a busy year for Charles, as hissecond son departed from royal duties, and the..

