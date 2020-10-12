William and Kate criticised for trip to Wales during pandemic

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tour of the UK, theiractions were criticised by Wales's health minister.

Vaughan Gething said hewould prefer it if “no-one was having unnecessary visits” as Covid casescontinue to rise.

He said he was not “particularly bothered or interested”when asked by the BBC if he thought the couple should still travel to Wales.But he said their national tour by royal train should not be used by people asan “excuse” to say they are “confused” about coronavirus rules.

Mr Gethingechoed the sentiment of Scotland’s First Nicola Sturgeon, who suggested theduke and duchess had travelled to Edinburgh on Monday despite their officebeing made aware of restrictions.