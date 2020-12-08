First person receives Covid-19 vaccination in UK

A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given the the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Margaret Keenan received the first jab as part of a mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK.

Report by Fullerg.

