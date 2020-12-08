Global  
 

First person receives Covid-19 vaccination in UK

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:48s - Published
First person receives Covid-19 vaccination in UK

First person receives Covid-19 vaccination in UK

A 90-year-old woman has become the first person to be given the the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.

Margaret Keenan received the first jab as part of a mass vaccination programme being rolled out across the UK.

Report by Fullerg.

White House denies reports it turned down chance to buy millions of extra Pfizer vaccine doses

 The Trump administration is facing new reports they turned down an opportunity to buy millions of extra Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses this summer.
CBS News

Eye Opener: White House denies rejecting Pfizer offer for more vaccines

 The Trump administration has denied reports of turning down an offer to buy more doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Also, the United Kingdom began its..
CBS News
Thumbs up: A 98-year-old gets vaccinated [Video]

Thumbs up: A 98-year-old gets vaccinated

A 98-year-old man from Bristol, England became among the first people to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of a trial on Tuesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:58Published
UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine [Video]

UK patients become world’s first to get Pfizer vaccine

UK patients Margaret Keenan and William Shakespeare became two of the first people in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, making Britain the first western country to roll out mass vaccinations to the public. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Nurse on Vaccine [Video]

Nurse on Vaccine

NHS nurse May Parsons administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the UK, outside of trials. She said she's administered hundreds of doses of other vaccines, but never with this much attention. Report by Odonovanc.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:08Published
Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street [Video]

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine [Video]

Hospital staff clap first recipient of Covid vaccine

90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech's Covid-19 jab. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:41Published
PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky' [Video]

PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky'

Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal. Report by Blairm.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

News24.com | WATCH | Briton, 90, first person to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Britain on Tuesday began the biggest vaccination programme in the country's history, with a...
News24 - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Covid-19 vaccine: Margaret Keenan 'so privileged' to get first jab

First person in the UK receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine as the UK begins the biggest vaccination...
BBC News - Published


U.K. Grandmother Receives 1st Pfizer Vaccine [Video]

U.K. Grandmother Receives 1st Pfizer Vaccine

A 90-year-old grandmother in the U.K. became the first person in the world to receive Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine outside the clinical trials.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:45Published
First Covid-19 vaccinations take place in Wales [Video]

First Covid-19 vaccinations take place in Wales

Care home workers, NHS staff and people aged 80 and over receive the first ofthe Pfizer/BioNTech jabs at a vaccination centre in Cardiff, on the first dayof the largest immunisation programme in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
90-Year-Old Grandmother Becomes First Person to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Jab [Video]

90-Year-Old Grandmother Becomes First Person to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Jab

90-Year-Old Grandmother Becomes First Person to Get Pfizer COVID-19 Jab

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published