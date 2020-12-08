First person receives Covid-19 vaccination in UK

UK patients Margaret Keenan and William Shakespeare became two of the first people in the world to receive the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, making Britain the first western country to roll out mass vaccinations to the public. Francis Maguire reports.
NHS nurse May Parsons administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in the UK, outside of trials. She said she's administered hundreds of doses of other vaccines, but never with this much attention. Report by Odonovanc.
Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal. Report by Blairm.
90-year-old Margaret Keenan was applauded by staff at University Hospital Coventry as she returned to her ward after becoming the first person in the world to receive Pfizer BioNTech's Covid-19 jab. Report by Blairm.
Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal. Report by Blairm.