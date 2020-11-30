Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northern Ireland traders in the dark over post-Brexit trade with Britain

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:39s - Published
Northern Ireland traders in the dark over post-Brexit trade with Britain

Northern Ireland traders in the dark over post-Brexit trade with Britain

Northern Ireland retailers say they're not ready for new trading arrangements with Britain from January 1 as they've not been given the technical information needed.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland [Video]

First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland

The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of Covid vaccination for theBelfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland’s largest. She receivedthe jab at the Royal Victoria Hospital in West Belfast on Tuesday morning.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine [Video]

UK grandma receives first public Pfizer vaccine

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022: England, Northern Ireland, Scotland & Wales discover qualifying groups

 England will face Poland while Wales meet Belgium as the draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification groups is made.
BBC News

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street [Video]

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published
Brexit negotiations: Crunch time as both sides struggle to break deadlock [Video]

Brexit negotiations: Crunch time as both sides struggle to break deadlock

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:53Published
PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky' [Video]

PM says Brexit trade talks situation is 'very tricky'

Boris Johnson has described the Brexit trade talks situation as "very tricky", during a visit to a central London hospital. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a trade deal. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published

Related videos from verified sources

Brexit: What is changing from January 1 2021? [Video]

Brexit: What is changing from January 1 2021?

With the transition period ending for the UK on January 1 2021, we take a lookat some of the key changes for Britain as it leaves the European Union.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published