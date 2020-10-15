second top story

Video Credit: WTAT - Published 2 minutes ago

Of the cases call 554-1111.

Leah: bill is now -- jon?

Jon: bill on its way to the senate now and could decriminalize marijuana use on the federal level.

Amy russo look at what it could mean for south carolina on both state and local levels.

Amy: good morning.

Why the bill would not allow the government to federally prosecute on marijuana charges, i'm told in terms of incarceration rates it wouldn't do too much because it happened on state and local level, not federal.

Now, we did get the hands on the arrest numbers for the last six years in charleston county.

Four of those simple position of marijuana was the number one reason for arrest.

Last year over 580 people fell to the charge and nearly 20,000 bookings.

Founder of south carolina for criminal justice reform.

She says she does not believe the bill would reduce the amount of arrest within the county or even the state as a whole and add the purpose of this agencies an attempt to lessen the damage done specifically to communities of color during the war on drugs.

Black people are over three and a half times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession.

We want to see laws being implemented equally against people.

And the problem with marijuana laws is that that's not historically what's been the case.

The bill would also create a process that expunges convictions for federal cannabis conviction and 5% tax on cannabis products.

Fund that sports communities impacted by the war on drugs.

The bill would also allow cannabis owners to receive federal benefits.

Now, this bill has been passed through the house.

It still has to make its way into the senate before becoming law.

Live in north charleston, amy russo, i will send it back to you.

Leah: overnight the first covid vaccine in the united kingdom.

United states could be days away from the first