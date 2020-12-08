Egyptian extracts scorpion venom for medicine
An Egyptian man is breeding nearly 80,000 scorpions and sells their venom abroad for thousands of dollars per gram.
Meet the 22-year-old who sparked #MeToo in EgyptWhen 22-year-old student Nadeen Ashraf started an anonymous blog to expose sexual harassment in her inner circles, she never knew it would spark Egypt's #metoo movement. Emer McCarthy explains.
Young Egyptian finds fortune in scorpionsAn Egyptian man is breeding nearly 80,000 scorpions and sells their venom abroad for thousands of dollars per gram.