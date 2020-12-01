Gemma Collins promises to 'spill the beans' on Piers Morgan's Life Stories Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:45s - Published 5 minutes ago Gemma Collins promises to 'spill the beans' on Piers Morgan's Life Stories TV star Gemma Collins is set to "spill the beans" on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' in 2021. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend