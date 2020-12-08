Lincoln County Back To School.

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

Now we want to turn our attention to the coronavirus.

Today -- two lincoln county schools are headed back to class after going virtual following the thanksgiving holiday.

Waay31's sierra phillips joins us live with how the district is keeping them safe in their first day back.

Sierra?

Today students from both flintville and south lincoln will head back to the classroom.

When they do - they'll walk through the doors to a newly deep cleaned building!

According to a post on the district's facebook there were extra rounds ofcleaning and sanitizing while students were out of class.

The district superintendent told me that the decision to go remote for nearly 2 weeks was because of the lack of staff.

He said the schools were short on nearly every type of employee, including teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff.

But as these schools go back - one is staying remote.

Lincoln county high school students are learning from home all the way until the end of the semester.

They won't return until the first week of january for in- person class.

Reporting live in sierra phillips waay31 news.