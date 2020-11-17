Global  
 

Nurse 'excited' to receive first Covid vaccine in Glasgow

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Nurse 'excited' to receive first Covid vaccine in Glasgow

Nurse 'excited' to receive first Covid vaccine in Glasgow

Paula McMahon, a bank nurse for immunisations with NHS Greater Glasgow andClyde, was first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Glasgow.


All's well that ends well: Shakespeare gets Covid vaccine

 William Shakespeare was the second to receive the Covid-19 jab - and there was no shortage of puns.
BBC News
Grandmother, 90, gets first Covid jab as UK starts vaccine drive

Grandmother, 90, gets first Covid jab as UK starts vaccine drive

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:57Published

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on bipartisan plan for COVID-19 relief funding

 Millions of Americans are set to lose their unemployment insurance benefits this month, as federal stimulus programs passed early in the pandemic are scheduled..
CBS News

Covid-19: Milton Keynes Hospital joins UK vaccine rollout

 Milton Keynes Hospital is one of 70 hubs in the UK taking part in the national vaccine rollout.
BBC News

PM announces new climate target ahead of COP26

 Prime minister Boris Johnson has set a new climate target of a 68 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The..
WorldNews
Shops close as Level 4 restrictions come into force in parts of Scotland

Shops close as Level 4 restrictions come into force in parts of Scotland

The most populated parts of Scotland, including Glasgow, Stirling andLanarkshire, moved from Level 3 to Level 4 of the Scottish Government’s five-tier system at 6pm on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas

Sturgeon announces new measures to curb virus over Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon has announced new measures for several areas of the country. Glasgow, Stirling and Lanarkshire, will move from Level 3 to Level 4 of the five-tier system at 6pm. The First Minister hopes that these restrictions will "lower the risk" of people getting coronavirus during Christmas celebrations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Level 4 lockdown imposed in 11 council areas in Scotland

Level 4 lockdown imposed in 11 council areas in Scotland

A total of 11 council areas will be placed under Scotland's toughest coronavirus restrictions from 6pm on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs. The Level 4 rules will see the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms. The council areas in Scotland moving to Level 4 are the City of Glasgow, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian. Nicola Sturgeon said the changes were intended to be "short and sharp" and have an impact ahead of Christmas. She added that the Level 4 restrictions will be in place for three weeks and will be lifted on December 11. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published

Thousands across UK receive COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands across UK receive COVID-19 vaccine

Around 800,000 doses are expected to be administered this week, as the country becomes the first in the world to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 11:33Published

Pfizer's COVID vaccine candidate detailed in extensive FDA report, backing up previous findings on safety and effectiveness

 FDA summary on Pfizer's candidate COVID vaccine supports earlier findings that the vaccine is safe and will prevent 95% of people from becoming sick.
USATODAY.com

3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates under active consideration of drug regulator: Health ministry

 Three Covid-19 vaccines candidates, developed by Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer, are under active consideration of India's drug regulator..
IndiaTimes

Britain starts mass COVID-19 vaccination program

 The British are the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in a mass distribution program. The first round of vaccinations took place across the United..
CBS News

British Grandma First in the World to Receive Pfizer Vaccine Outside of Trial

British Grandma First in the World to Receive Pfizer Vaccine Outside of Trial

This British grandma is the first in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine outside of trial runs. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:00Published
First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland

First Covid-19 vaccination takes place in Northern Ireland

The first person to receive the vaccine in Northern Ireland was a nurse whowill play a key role in the vaccination programme at the country’s mainhospital. Joanna Sloan, 28, is sister in charge of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Reaction from 90-year-old who received first Covid-19 vaccine in UK

Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive thePfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination took place at UniversityHospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published