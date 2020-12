Uber Offloads Autonomous Driving Unit but Keeps a Stake The Street - Duration: 01:19s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:19s - Published Uber Offloads Autonomous Driving Unit but Keeps a Stake Uber sells its autonomous car unit to Aurora Innovation and takes a stake as it shifts its focus back to profitability in the wake of the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like