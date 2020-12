Florida authorities investigating an alleged hack into the state’s emergency response system raided the home Monday of a woman fired earlier this year from her job as COVID-19 data curator.

The home of Former Florida Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones, who built the states...

The home of Rebekah Jones in Tallahassee, Florida, was raided by agents executing a search warrant on...

Rebekah Jones posted video of officers entering her home, claiming Gov. Ron DeSantis "sent the...