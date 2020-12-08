Sales tax revenues up 5 percent

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 30 seconds ago

Economic hardships being brought on by the covid 19 pandemic, people are still spending money locally.

So far this year, sales tax receipts are up 5 percent over last year.

That was the news for council members during a special city council session today to get a mid-year check up on the city's finances.

During the session held remotely, city staff reported that sales tax revenues were actually ahead of what had been projected -- despite the pandemic raging on.

The five percent is ahead of forecasts shooting for a three percent increase.

However, it was noted that november's report was actually lower than last year and december's report was just barely above even.

(sot: gary edwards, st.

Joseph city mgr.: "year-to-date sales tax figures are up.

The forecast for this year's balance is optimistic but we must be very, very cautious.we remain in uncharted waters.

I'm not telling you anything you don't already know.

That's where the danger is.

It's so difficult to know what this covid is going to do.

Right now the numbers are ok.") part of the purpose of today's meeting was to see if there was any money to pay for raises for police, fire and other city staff which were delayed this summer to economic covid uncertainty.

There was a consensus among council members that perhaps a 2 percent raise would be possible.

They will bring it up as an emergency ordinance at their next meeting staff also reported that gaming revenues from the st.

Jo frontier casino are off about 25 percent -- or about $225,000.

Also, cell phone revenues -- used to help with lake contrary flooding cleanup -- are also significantly lower.

The