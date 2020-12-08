20/20 airs a one-hour special about the vaccine
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published
20/20 airs a one-hour special about the vaccine
As scientists try and cure COVID-19, ABC news is taking you behind the scenes.
"20/20" is airing a one-hour Primetime special, giving you an inside look at the vaccine.
"20/20" IS AIRING A ONE-HOURPRIMETIME SPECIAL -- GIVING YOUAN INSIDE LOOK AT THE VACCINE."THE SHOT: RACE FOR THEVACCINE" AIRS NEXT MONDAY NIGHTAT 10 P-M...RIGHT HERE ON CHANNEL 13.WITH STAY AT HOME ORDERS INEFFECT IN SOME STATES, YOUR