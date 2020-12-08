Daily Dividend Report: ARE,IRET,AVD,GGG,APA

The dividend is payable on January 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.09 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The common stock dividend for the year ending December 31, 2020, of $4.24 per common share represents an increase of 24 cents, or 6 percent, over the year ended December 31, 2019.

IRET's Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly distribution of $0.70 per share/unit, payable on January 15, 2021, to common shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.

IRET has paid cash every quarter since its initial dividend in 1971.

2021 will mark IRET's 50th consecutive year of paying dividends to its common shareholders and unitholders.

American Vanguard announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.02 cash dividend payment to be distributed on January 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 23, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Graco has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 18.75 cents per common share, an increase of 7.1 percent, payable on Feb.

3, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan.

19, 2021.

The Company has approximately 168.4 million shares outstanding.

The board of directors of Apache has declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Feb.

22, 2021, to stockholders of record on Jan.

22, 2021, at a rate of 2.5 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.