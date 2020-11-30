Monday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: MPLN Market News Video - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:52s - Published Monday 12/7 Insider Buying Report: MPLN As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy. 0

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy. At MultiPlan, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Glenn R. August who bought 826,265 shares for a cost of $7.00 each, for a total investment of $5.78M. This buy marks the first one filed by August in the past twelve months. MultiPlan is trading up about 5.7% on the day Monday. August was up about 17.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MPLN trading as high as $8.23 in trading on Monday.





