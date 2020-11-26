Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!

Onika Tanya Maraj turns 38 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the rapper.

1.

Her favorite color is pink.

2.

Before she was a solo artist, she was in a rap group called The Hoodstars.

3.

She has many alter egos including Roman Zolanski, The Harajuku Barbie and Chun-Li.

4.

Minaj wrote her first rap song when she was 12 years old.

5.

She once watched 'The Devil Wears Prada' every night for a month before she fell asleep.

