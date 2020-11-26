Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!.

Onika Tanya Maraj turns 38 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the rapper.

1.

Her favorite color is pink.

2.

Before she was a solo artist, she was in a rap group called The Hoodstars.

3.

She has many alter egos including Roman Zolanski, The Harajuku Barbie and Chun-Li.

4.

Minaj wrote her first rap song when she was 12 years old.

5.

She once watched 'The Devil Wears Prada' every night for a month before she fell asleep.

Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj!


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday, DJ Khaled! [Video]

Happy Birthday, DJ Khaled!

Happy Birthday, DJ Khaled!. Khaled Mohamed Khaled turns 45 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the DJ. 1. Khaled was the DJ for the hip hop group, Terror..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published