First Covid-19 vaccinations begin in Scotland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Scotland’s first Covid-19 jabs have taken place in Edinburgh, with those whowill be vaccinating others receiving their initial dose.

Andrew Mencnarowski,a clinical lead at NHS Lothian, was among the first to be vaccinated atWestern General Hospital.


