First Covid-19 vaccinations begin in Scotland

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge continued their tour of the UK, theiractions were criticised by Wales's health minister. Vaughan Gething said hewould prefer it if “no-one was having unnecessary visits” as Covid casescontinue to rise. He said he was not “particularly bothered or interested”when asked by the BBC if he thought the couple should still travel to Wales.But he said their national tour by royal train should not be used by people asan “excuse” to say they are “confused” about coronavirus rules. Mr Gethingechoed the sentiment of Scotland’s First Nicola Sturgeon, who suggested theduke and duchess had travelled to Edinburgh on Monday despite their officebeing made aware of restrictions.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited FareShare food bank in Manchester as part of their whistle-stop tour of England, Scotland and Wales to thank local heroes, communities and frontline workers during the pandemic. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Scotland is close to hitting a measure that will show coronavirus is backunder control in the country, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister hasconfirmed the toughest Level 4 lockdown restrictions – currently in place in11 local authority areas – will end this week. It comes ahead of a review ofcoronavirus measures on Tuesday.
Nicola Sturgeon has met staff at Western General Hospital in Edinburgh who will administer the coronavirus jab. The First Minister of Scotland visited the facility ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn