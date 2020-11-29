Global  
 

China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law

China condemns new US sanctions over Hong Kong security law

China has lashed out at the United States over its new sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for their actions in Hong Kong.


China arrests 8 more in crackdown on Hong Kong democracy advocates

 The activists, including 3 former lawmakers, were detained for taking part in an annual demonstration that was banned this year amid a clampdown on freedoms in..
China open to reset in relations with US as Washington announces fresh sanctions over Hong Kong

 (CNN)China's foreign minister says Beijing is open to restarting its relationship with the US, declaring the two countries are at a "critical historical..
U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources [Video]

U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources

Reuters sources say up to 14 people in mainland China and Hong Kong will be targeted with asset freezes and financial sanctions. The measures are in response to last month's suspension of opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong's parliament. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Cash and Carrie: US sanctioned Hong Kong leader has no bank account

Hong Kong (AFP) Nov 28, 2020 Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as...
HK's Top Leader Piles Up Cash at Home After US Sanctions

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she has to pile up cash at home as she has been unable to open a...
China: Five Things To Know About The New Provisions On Hong Kong, Macau And Taiwan Residents' Participation In China Mainland's Social Insurance Scheme - AnJie Law Firm

On 29 November 2019, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security Department and the National...
FILE: Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung seeks exile in Britain [Video]

FILE: Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung seeks exile in Britain

Former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui Chi-fung has revealed he was seeking in exile in Britain when travelling in Denmark.

Backing down not an option, says HK's Jimmy Lai [Video]

Backing down not an option, says HK's Jimmy Lai

The pro-democracy business mogul spoke to the BBC shortly before his arrest on fraud charges.

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case [Video]

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his newspaper Apple Daily. Flora..

