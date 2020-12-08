AirPods Max are here!

Global  
 

AppleCare+ Coverage for AirPods Max Headphones Costs $59

Customers who order Apple's newly announced $549 AirPods Max over-ear headphones can add AppleCare+...
Apple's AirPods Max Weigh 384 Grams, Heavier Than Most Competing Over-Ear Headphones

Anyone who owns a pair of over-ear headphones will tell you that the weight of the headset can make a...
AirPods Max tidbits: Charger and audio cable not included, fast-charging, AppleCare, more

Now that Apple has officially launched its AirPods Max over-ear premium headphones we’ve got...
