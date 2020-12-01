Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 minutes ago

By the end of the month, the Commonwealth of Kentucky expects to receive 147,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from both Pfizer and Moderna.

Kentucky Now Expecting 147K Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in December

-- good news on the vaccine front... governor andy beshear says there could be -- as many as -- five shipments of covid-19 vaccines reaching the state*this month.

Right now -- three shipments are scheduled -- week after week -- starting as soon as monday.

The other two -- are pending.

All of those doses will likely go to long-term care facilities and health care networks.

The governor says -- new groups could get the vaccine as early as january.

"right after that, it is going to be how quickly can we get our ems workers.

After that, its going to be why does this school district have a vaccination day that is a week before that system.

We will never have enough of this to reach everyone who is similarly situated at the same time."

On thursday -- the f-d-a will meet to consider*emergency use authorization for the pfizer vaccine.

If approved -- kentucky is set to receive about 38-