Mario Lopez stars as KFC's Col. Sanders in steamy movie

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL
Internet users roast the steamy KFC movie starring Mario Lopez as Col.

Sanders.

CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.


KFC teams with Lifetime for 'steamy' holiday mini-movie starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders

KFC has teamed up with the Lifetime network to release “A Recipe for Seduction,” a 15-minute...
KFC Made Its Own Lifetime Original Movie Starring Mario Lopez [Video]

KFC Made Its Own Lifetime Original Movie Starring Mario Lopez

The former Saved by the Bell star plays a handsome Colonel Sanders caught in a love triangle in the upcoming short film.

New Lifetime tv show about Kentucky Fried Chicken [Video]

New Lifetime tv show about Kentucky Fried Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with Lifetime for a comical cross-promotion starring Mario Lopez. It's called "A Recipe For Seduction."

Feliz NaviDAD Movie - Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord, Paulina Chávez [Video]

Feliz NaviDAD Movie - Mario Lopez, AnnaLynne McCord, Paulina Chávez

Feliz NaviDAD Movie (2020) - trailer HD - Plot synopsis: David Morales (Mario Lopez), an Arizona high school principal and single dad, has lost the holiday spirit after also losing his wife a few years..

