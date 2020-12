Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 04:11s - Published 3 weeks ago

Mom dies of Covid-19 before meeting newborn

CNN’s Anderson Cooper speaks to Michael Avilez, a man whose sister, Erika Becerra, died of Covid-19 weeks after being diagnosed at eight months pregnant and giving birth to a healthy baby boy.

To help with funeral expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMe account.