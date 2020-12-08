Platinum Wellness: Discover why weight gain is a symptom of a body out of balance

What Is Reverse Dieting? A Nutritionist Explains | Deep Dives| Health



Reverse dieting is all about how to add back calories after a diet ends. Here's why it’s not necessary if you’re trying to lose weight safely and sustainable. Credit: Health.com Duration: 05:37 Published 3 days ago

Platinum Wellness: Dr. Infantino talks about why weight gain is a symptom of a body out of balance



((SL Advertiser)) To book an appointment with Platinum Wellness, call 602-866-8100, or go to PlatinumWellness.net/SL Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 04:17 Published 1 week ago