Florida police raid home of former Covid-19 scientist

Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 05:53s - Published
Former state coronavirus data scientist Rebekah Jones tells CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the recent police raid at her Florida home.


Florida police raided the home of a former state coronavirus data scientist on Monday, escalating a...
Frightening video shows armed agents raiding the home of a data scientist who challenged Florida's...
The home of Former Florida Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones, who built the states...
Police barged into the home of Rebekah Jones, the former Florida official in charge of the state’s COVID-19 data.

Rebekah Jones, a former State of Florida public health employee who was fired in the spring by Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted video on Monday of police officers raiding her home at gunpoint.

