Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has good safety record and efficacy – study

Studies have found the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine has a good safety record andefficacy, as phase three data was published.

Scientists leading the study hopeit could help control the pandemic.

Interim results from pooled studies showthe vaccine was 70.4% effective, on average, in preventing coronavirus aftertwo doses were given.


