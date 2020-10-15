91-Year-Old Martin Kenyon Speaks To CNN About His Vaccine Experience



Related videos from verified sources William Shakespere among first Britons to receive coronavirus vaccine



The United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a Covid-19 shot outside of clinical trials. 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first Briton to receive.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:11 Published 26 minutes ago Pfizer To Begin Covid-19 Vaccine Trial In Children



Pfizer has plans to start testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine in children as young as 12 years old. According to CNN, parents have already expressed interest in enrolling their kids in the.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published on October 15, 2020