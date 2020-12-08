Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe explains why Kyrie's 'clutch' comment about KD had such an affect on LeBron | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:00s - Published
Shannon Sharpe explains why Kyrie's 'clutch' comment about KD had such an affect on LeBron | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe explains why Kyrie's 'clutch' comment about KD had such an affect on LeBron | UNDISPUTED

Back in October, Kyrie Irving said that playing with Kevin Durant will mark the first time he feels comfortable with a teammate taking a big clutch shot, seemingly taking a shot at LeBron James.

And now, LeBron admitted on a podcast that the comment quote 'kind of hurt me a little bit.'

LeBron also added that during his run with Kyrie in Cleveland, his main goal was to see Irving win MVP, and even though they won a title, he and Kyrie quote 'could never align.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LeBron's reaction to Kyrie's comments.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe explains why Kyrie’s ‘clutch’ comment about KD had such an affect on LeBron | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe explains why Kyrie’s ‘clutch’ comment about KD had such an affect on LeBron | UNDISPUTED Back in October, Kyrie Irving said that playing with Kevin Durant will mark the first time he feels...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe agrees with LeBron winning the two hardest Championships in NBA history | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe agrees with LeBron winning the two hardest Championships in NBA history | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James still trails many greats in championship rings with 4, but he claims he has quote, 'won the two hardest championships in NBA league history.' LeBron said that the 2016 title when the Cavs..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:49Published