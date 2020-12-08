Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:00s - Published 2 weeks ago

Shannon Sharpe explains why Kyrie's 'clutch' comment about KD had such an affect on LeBron | UNDISPUTED

Back in October, Kyrie Irving said that playing with Kevin Durant will mark the first time he feels comfortable with a teammate taking a big clutch shot, seemingly taking a shot at LeBron James.

And now, LeBron admitted on a podcast that the comment quote 'kind of hurt me a little bit.'

LeBron also added that during his run with Kyrie in Cleveland, his main goal was to see Irving win MVP, and even though they won a title, he and Kyrie quote 'could never align.'

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about LeBron's reaction to Kyrie's comments.