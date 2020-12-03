Global  
 

Daily Dividend Report: AES,CCMP,ENB,KDP,VMI

The Board of Directors of The AES Corporation approved an increase of 5% in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend, from $0.1433 per share to $0.1505 per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company's first quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.1505 per share is payable on February 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2021.

Additional information regarding dividends paid by AES, including tax treatment, can be found on www.

Es.

Om by selecting "Investors" and then "Stock Information." CMC Materials, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 per share on an annualized basis) on the company's common stock.

The dividend will be payable on or about January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2020.

Enbridge announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.835 per common share, payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

The declared dividend represents a three percent increase from the prior quarterly rate and the twenty-sixth consecutive year in which the Company has increased its common share dividend.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable in US dollars, on the Company's common stock.

The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on January 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 8, 2021.

Valmont Industries, a leading global provider of engineered products and services for infrastructure development and irrigation equipment and services for agriculture, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 cents per share payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 24, 2020.

The dividend indicates an annual rate of $1.80 per share.




