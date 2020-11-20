Global  
 

Hamilton says week of COVID 'one of the hardest,' training for Abu Dhabi

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
Hamilton says week of COVID 'one of the hardest,' training for Abu Dhabi

Hamilton says week of COVID 'one of the hardest,' training for Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton is hopeful he'll be fit and ready to race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the weekend.

Video Credit: Instagram/@Lewishamilton


'I hope I can get back in the car soon' - Hamilton aims to return for season finale

 Lewis Hamilton says he is trying to get in shape to return for the final Grand Prix of the season after contracting coronavirus.
BBC News

Valtteri Bottas on pole as George Russell qualifies second at Sakhir

 MANAMA – Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with new team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent..
WorldNews

Stand-in Russell completes practice double for Mercedes

 Britain's George Russell sets the fastest time in first practice at the Sakhir Grand Prix as he has his first miles in Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Four lions test positive for Covid-19 at Barcelona Zoo

 The animals at Barcelona Zoo are thought to have been in contact with an asymptomatic staff member.
BBC News

Rev. Wilbert Robertson, Native American Pastor, Dies at 86

 A veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars, he established Baptist congregations in the Dakotas. He died of Covid-19.
NYTimes.com

Grosjean to miss final Grand Prix of season as 'risk of racing is too big'

 Romain Grosjean misses the final grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi next weekend as a result of the burns he suffered in his crash in Bahrain last weekend.
BBC News
UAE demolishes towers in 10 seconds [Video]

UAE demolishes towers in 10 seconds

The UAE demolished Abu Dhabi's Mina Plaza towers on Friday (November 27), successfully bringing down 144 floors spread over 4 towers in a 10-second controlled explosion.

Credit: Reuters Studio
Pompeo arrives in the UAE [Video]

Pompeo arrives in the UAE

Mike Pompeo arrived in Abu Dhabi on Friday, a day after he became the first U.S. Secretary of State to visit an Israeli West Bank settlement and the Golan Heights.

Credit: Reuters Studio

IAS topper Tina Dabi shares first social media post after filing for divorce; here's what she wrote

 In multiple posts on Instagram, Tina Dabi shared excerpts from books and her review in handwritten notes.
DNA

Firework short videos now appear on Google Discover in India

 Videos from US-based short videos platform Firework now appear on the Google Discover feed in India. The Google Discover feed shows content from various sources..
WorldNews

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid dead at 53 from colon cancer

 "She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife," her family wrote on Instagram.
CBS News
Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic [Video]

Jenna Dewan turns 40 with at-home celebration amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Step Up star took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in the sunshine, and explained that while she "would have loved" to mark the occasion with a big party, she "cares deeply" about other people's lives.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO

Grosjean confirms he won't race in F1 again [Video]

Grosjean confirms he won't race in F1 again

Romain Grosjean will miss the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Frenchman flying to Switzerland to continue his recovery from injuries sustained in a fiery crash at last week's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Credit: Reuters Studio

Hamilton resumes training after 'one of the hardest weeks' with COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to recover from COVID-19 in time to race at this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand...
ESPN


Hamilton County Rapid Tests [Video]

Hamilton County Rapid Tests

Hamilton County will be one of the first school districts to try out a new rapid Covid testing program.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme [Video]

NHS prepares for Covid-19 vaccine programme

The National Health Service has begun preparatory work to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine from next week, which is set to be the biggest vaccination programmes ever to be seen. As one of the hospital hubs..

Credit: ODN
Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO