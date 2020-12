Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 13:49s - Published 2 weeks ago

8 Facial Hair Styles on One Face, From Full Beard to Clean Shaven

Founder of Victory Barber & Brand Matty Conrad has had a beard for ten years, so we here at GQ truly appreciate his willingness to go clean shaven.

It was no small sacrifice, but one that is worth sharing.

Join him as he takes his very full beard down to nothing, sampling 8 different beard and mustache styles along the way.

Follow Matty on Instagram: @mattyconrad