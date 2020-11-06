The Try Guys Try 9 Things They've Never Done Before - Part 2

Video Credit: Allure - Duration: 08:40s - Published 8 minutes ago

[heavy metal music][upbeat music]- The most important partof a Mandalorian helmet isthe eye slit.- Now, if you knowabout Mandalorian armor,it's actually very sacred and strong,which is why we're using puppy pads,an essential thing for owninga dog so that they can peein your house so youcan be a gross person.We're almost there!I have to make sure I knowwhere my eyes will be.- Okay.- It is the way.- This is the way.- This is the way.- And that a little guyfrom the first season says,"I have spoken."I think he was Nick Nolte.Wasn't that Nick Nolte?[bell dinging]I have spoken.- Nick Nolte?- And then who was the forging lady?The forging Mandalorian, who played her?She's the one who started reallysaying, "This is the way."This is the way.All right, I'm done.- Okay.

I'm done.- You're ready?- Yeah.[light music]This is the way.Look at this though!- Hey, look at mine.- Hey!

Yours is terrible.Mine's in-[beep]-credible!Somebody get a dog to come pee on my face.- This is the way.[Keith and Eugene making gun noises]- I'm Pedro Pascal!- Oh, wow!Oh my God, I'm like apsychedelic bumblebee over here.- [Ned] Whoa.- Oh my God.- Oh man.This is, it feels likeI've had too much to drink.- Can we put this over the camera lens?I need you to see what I'm seeing.- [Ned] Whoa, it's a kaleidoscope!- Can you hold that?Can I get a little more big mouth, too?Yeah, yeah that's nice.I'm really trying to capturethe essence of KeithHabersberger, you know?- How do we look?- Just hold it.This is nice.

This is nice.

This is nice.Oh man, I'm really capturing your essence.- Are you?- Yeah, I feel really goodabout this, but I'm not done.- You better not bedrawing the Mandalorian.- [Eugene] Oh, no, no, no, no, no.- [Keith] It's a torturate.- A torturate?- [Keith] Yeah, a torturate.[light music]- Almost done.[fingernails tapping]Almost done.

Almost done.

Almost done.- Drum roll, please.- All right, give me a countdown.- Five, four, three,two, one!- Ta-da!- Wow!Oh, it's beautiful.Oh, it looks just like me.What if, hold on,what if we just replacedmy head with this?- Yeah.- Sign my face!Oh, thank you.Thank you so much.Oh, Pedro Pascal![Keith screaming]- You know what?- [Zach] Oh.- Oh.- Oh!- Right?You hear that, right?- Yeah, you sound like anold, old, old baseball caller.- Oh well, Babe Ruth steps up to the plateand he's calling his shot.Oh, and he struck out.- And Babe strikes outthe way that I struck outwith my wife last night.Well, she really wantednothing to do with me,but hey, I'm gonna try againcause that's what we do.And coming up to the plate now,we see Buddy Haggy.Smell the can.Do you think it smells like updog?- What's up dog?Wait a second.- Got him.[can rattling]- So sorry I'm late, I lost my car.This is such a nice place.- So, where'd you go to school?- Well, you know, I gotmy bachelor's degreeat Illinois State University.- Oh wow.- In theater.- Where's that?- It's in Central Illinois state.- [Eugene] Okay.- And yourself?- Oh, I got my master'sdegree in masticating.- Wow.

You chew well.- I choose so good.- Well, I'm having fun chewingthrough all this information about you.- Wow.- What kind of hobbies do you have?- Indoor ski.- Oh, I've heard about that.- Yo, what do you do?- Well, you know, I collect dice.- Dice?- Yeah, dice.I feel so close to you right now.- People think being a TryGuy is all fun and games,but it's really hard.The guys always say thatI'm so tiny and short.But I'm actually likekind of average height,I'm just frail.And another thing, I'mactually pretty good at stuff.It's just hard when you're next to Eugene,who's really great at stuff.- That is true.- All right.Ned, let me give you a little tiny violin.- People may think it'seasy being a Try Guy,but some of the spicy thingswe eat are really quite spicy.- They hurt his tongue.- They hurt my tummy, butI do it for you, internet.And what the other guys don't understandis having a baby isn't allcute, fun, happy times.- He poops a lot.- I mean, it comes outof there like a rocket.- Super soaker!- It got on me.

It got on the walls.You know, we had to get specialpaint in the nursery thoughso you can wipe it off easier?- A fresh coat on his fresh coat.- And they like to thinkthat they understandbecause they have dogs,but a dog's not a kid.- Ned doesn't love his dog.[fingers snapping]- Oh, fancy.- Bonsoir, monsieur.Un, deuxm trois![items clattering]- Now that's what I call this is the way.- Don't forget my glasses.- No, that's the only thingI think I'll be able to get.- You can also justput my glasses on them.- Ah, cracked another one.Yep.- Dude, forget carving pumpkins,squash is where it's at.I'm actually very proud of this.Ned, I want you to keepthis forever and ever.I want to come out overyour house in 20 yearsand still see this little squashy boy.Got it!- And, finished.- Oh, that's really good!- Wait.I can't see cause Idon't have my glasses on,but I know his is perfect.- I can't see cause Idon't have my glasses on,but I know his was perfect.[suspenseful music]- Put 20 minutes on the clock.- Exactly 20 minutes.- Okay.

Okay.- [Keith] Okay, you can do this, Keith.You can do this.- My brain turns off.- Okay, that's it.

That's it.We got one.

We got one.We got two.Nope, we got two.Okay.

We got three.- Okay, okay.Okay.- [Keith] Impossible.- [Eugene] You almost done?- No.- [Eugene] There's one left.- [Keith] Oh no, I'm not there yet!- You can do it!Hey, let's stop fighting.What if we just-- Trade middles?- Yeah.- [Keith] I bet they'll still fit.- [Eugene] You think they'll still fit?- [Keith] Yeah.- Oh, look at it.- They fit perfect!- Yeah!- Aw!It was friendship.Friendship that won after all.- [Eugene] This is the way.- [Keith] This is the way.